TRACKING: Chances of showers/storms this week

Pleasant temperatures will continue today but we may have a few showers or thunderstorms track through today, mainly after Noon. There is just a slight forcing, but enough to keep a few storms in the forecast. Another tracks through late tonight and early tomorrow morning before clearing out. We will be cooler than normal today with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a bit warmer tomorrow with highs aiming for the mid 70s to low 80s.

Humidity returns for Wednesday and Thursday, along with the best chances of storms for the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s. We keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend, although most of the days will be dry. Highs may end up in the comfortable 70s once again.

