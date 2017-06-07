TRACKING: Chance of storms and higher humidity - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Chance of storms and higher humidity

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Severe Risk Wednesday Severe Risk Wednesday
Severe Weather Risk Thursday/Thursday Night Severe Weather Risk Thursday/Thursday Night
Comfort Level Forecast Comfort Level Forecast
Wind Forecast Wind Forecast

Rain and thunderstorms will continue to track through eastern Iowa through the early afternoon hours.  A warm front lifts through the area bringing warmer, and more humid temperatures to eastern Iowa.  There may be a couple more showers and storms this afternoon, but the better chance will be to our north this evening, in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.  Lows tonight drop into the 60s to near 70°.

Thursday will be a warm and muggy day with a mix of sun and clouds.  A couple showers and storms are possible throughout the day, but a better chance exists by late afternoon and into the evening as a cold front tracks through.  Some of the storms could become severe with damaging wind and large hail the main threats, along with heavy rain.  Those clear the area overnight, leaving us with a cooler, less humid air mass Friday.  There are slight chances for storms Saturday and Sunday.

