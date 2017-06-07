Fan comes to aid of stranded Packer player - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fan comes to aid of stranded Packer player

Cornerback Davon House landed at the Minneapolis Airport, missing his connecting flight to Green Bay. 

So, he took to Twitter to vent, asking for a ride. 

That's when two Wisconsin brothers sprang to action. House re-payed them with taking the two into the Packer's locker room and autographed football gear. 

