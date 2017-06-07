Fan comes to aid of stranded Packer player

Cornerback Davon House landed at the Minneapolis Airport, missing his connecting flight to Green Bay.

So, he took to Twitter to vent, asking for a ride.

Taking this long drive with @chadj19 and @mikeyj14 back to greenbay. — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

That's when two Wisconsin brothers sprang to action. House re-payed them with taking the two into the Packer's locker room and autographed football gear.