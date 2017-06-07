Reports: Legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops plans to retire

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops plans to step down after 18 seasons at the helm of one of the perennial college football programs in the nation.

NBC affiliate KFOR in Oklahoma City reports Stoops is planning to retire. The 56-year-old coach guided the Sooners to an undefeated season and national championship in 2000.

In his college playing days, Stoops was a four-year starter as a defensive back for Iowa from 1979-1982 and also began his coaching career in Iowa City as a graduate assistant under Hayden Fry in 1983. He coached as an assistant for the Hawkeyes through 1987.

Stoops also coached at Kent State, Kansas State and Florida. He compiled an all-time record of 190-48 as a head coach.