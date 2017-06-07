Parents concerned after letter warning of attempted abduction in Evansdale

Many parents have been reaching out to KWWL, concerned after a letter from the Evansdale Youth Sports Association was posted online.

It reads, "We have been informed that there have been attempted abductions down here at the ball diamonds with in the last week."

We spoke with board member Diane Peters who said a mother reported that her little boy was approached by two "middle school aged" children who tried bribing him to get into a vehicle for candy. Peters said it was reported to Evansdale Police.

The letter goes on to say, "After reporting and talking with the Waterloo and Evansdale police, these situations are becoming more active around our area. They are trying to get children for sex trafficking."

We spoke with Evansdale Police Chief Jeff Jensen who says he is looking into it but he has not heard of any attempted abduction reports.

