Dubuque's River Museum offering free admission on Father's Day

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque is offering free admission to all dads this Father's Day.

The offer is good with the purchase of at least one child's ticket. 

It only covers general admission, and does not include entry into the "Monster Fish" exhibit.

For more information, visit www.rivermuseum.com.

