Adventureland offers free admission for EMS, firefighters and police in July

Adventureland Resort is saluting EMS workers, firefighters and police officers by giving them free admission to their amusement park on July 2-4.

EMS workers will be admitted free with their EMS state certification photo ID. Firefighters need their Firefighters Association membership card or State Firefighters certification and a matching photo ID. Police officers need a valid law enforcement photo ID.

In addition, you'll be able to buy up to six tickets at a discounted rate.

For information on pricing and hours, visit www.adventurelandpark.com.