Adventureland offers free admission for EMS, firefighters and police in July

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Adventureland Resort is saluting EMS workers, firefighters and police officers by giving them free admission to their amusement park on July 2-4.

EMS workers will be admitted free with their EMS state certification photo ID. Firefighters need their Firefighters Association membership card or State Firefighters certification and a matching photo ID. Police officers need a valid law enforcement photo ID.

In addition, you'll be able to buy up to six tickets at a discounted rate.

For information on pricing and hours, visit www.adventurelandpark.com.

