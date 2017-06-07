Iowa Board of Regents executive director resigning



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The executive director of the Iowa Board of Regents has announced his resignation.

A regents news release said Wednesday that Bob Donley's resignation is effective July 15. He's served in the position since 2008.

The board intends to appoint an interim executive director and begin searching for Donley's replacement.

The board oversees the state's three public universities and two special K-12 schools: the Iowa School for the Deaf and the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School.



