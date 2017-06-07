Waterloo inflating dam on Cedar River next week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo inflating dam on Cedar River next week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The City of Waterloo will inflate a dam on the Cedar River Monday to increase activities upstream.

In a press release, the city said the dam will raise the upstream river level by about four feet, allowing for more boating and river recreational activities.

The dam can be lowered if river levels get high, and individual sections may be lowered to clean out debris or log jams.

The dam will stay inflated until mid-November, weather permitting.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.