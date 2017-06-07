Rich Leopold drops out of Iowa governor's race

Today the “Leopold For Iowa” campaign announced it is suspending operations in its bid for the Democratic nomination for the Iowa Governor’s race in 2018.

Rich Leopold says, “This is a tough decision, and I am moved and indebted to all those who have supported this effort along the way.”

He says the campaign has seen challenges in fundraising and difficulty in competing with the mostly political insiders.

Leopold was the first candidate to officially announce his campaign on January 4th from the community center in Huxley.