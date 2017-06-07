Grandma does keg stand at grandson's grad party - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grandma does keg stand at grandson's grad party

Written by Shannon Hayden, Producer
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWWL) -

A 79-year-old grandma is getting a lot of attention on social media after doing a keg stand at her grandson's grad party.

Grandma Muriel told her granddaughter she always wanted to try doing a keg stand, and decided to fulfill her dream and chug beer upside down.

Her granddaughter posted several photos of her grandma doing the keg stand on Twitter, along with a video of her uncle getting in on the action.

