Mom lets snake bite one-year-old daughter to teach life lesson - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mom lets snake bite one-year-old daughter to teach life lesson

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A mother went to extreme lengths to apparently teach her one-year-old daughter some life lessons.

The Florida woman took a video, showing a snake biting her daughter. She said she found the snake in the family's driveway, and it had bitten another one of her kids without leaving a mark.

The mom reportedly said, she thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her baby to the snake. She removed the video from her Facebook page after receiving backlash.

Police say they are aware of the video and are investigating. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.