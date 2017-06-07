Mom lets snake bite one-year-old daughter to teach life lesson

A mother went to extreme lengths to apparently teach her one-year-old daughter some life lessons.



The Florida woman took a video, showing a snake biting her daughter. She said she found the snake in the family's driveway, and it had bitten another one of her kids without leaving a mark.



The mom reportedly said, she thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her baby to the snake. She removed the video from her Facebook page after receiving backlash.



Police say they are aware of the video and are investigating.