Dad delivers baby along side of highway

A baby was welcomed into this world along the side of Interstate 77 in Charlotte, North Carolina Monday morning. Becky Ackerman went into labor around 1 a.m. and on their way to the hospital, in the car, she started giving birth. Her husband Charles pulled off the highway and delivered their son himself, crouched by the passenger door on an off-ramp.
 

