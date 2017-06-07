2 additional Iowa Kmart stores closing

The blue light specials are dimming as iconic retail chains, Sears and Kmart, are closing more stores.

A new Business Insider report indicates that 72 additional Sears and Kmart stores are shutting down this year.

Those include Kmart stores in Iowa City and Marshalltown.

That's on top of the 180 closures announced a few months ago. Earlier this year, stores in Waterloo, Dubuque, and Sioux City announced they were closing.

According to the report, most of the stores are scheduled to close in September.

Both chains have struggled to compete with online retailers from California to Georgia to New Jersey, and in many small towns to big cities in between.