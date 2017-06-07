2 additional Iowa Kmart stores closing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 additional Iowa Kmart stores closing

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect
(KWWL) -

The blue light specials are dimming as iconic retail chains, Sears and Kmart, are closing more stores. 

A new Business Insider report indicates that 72 additional Sears and Kmart stores are shutting down this year.

Those include Kmart stores in Iowa City and Marshalltown.

That's on top of the 180 closures announced a few months ago. Earlier this year, stores in Waterloo, Dubuque, and Sioux City announced they were closing.

According to the report, most of the stores are scheduled to close in September.

Both chains have struggled to compete with online retailers from California to Georgia to New Jersey, and in many small towns to big cities in between.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.