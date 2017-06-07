Crews respond to Iowa City house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews respond to Iowa City house fire

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Crews responded to a house fire in Iowa City.  Light smoke was coming from the home in the 100 block of South Summit early Wednesday.

There was some smoldering in the attic area above the front door, which firefighters put out rather quickly.  Everyone got out of the home safely, but there is about $5,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

