Dubuque Mayor joins group vowing to uphold Paris Agreement

Less than one week after President Donald Trump announced he's pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, a group of mayors, governors, businesses and colleges announced they'll stick with it.

Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol is among the group that signed an open letter, vowing to uphold the agreement signed by nearly 200 countries.

Trump said the agreement is unfair to Americans, adding it would cost jobs and stunt economic growth.

This group claims "the Paris Agreement is a blueprint for job creation, stability and global prosperity and that accelerating the United States’ clean energy transition is an opportunity - not a liability - to create jobs, spur innovation, promote trade and ensure American competitiveness," they said in a press release.

In all, Buol joins leaders from 125 cities, 9 states, 902 businesses and investors and 183 colleges and universities as signers of this pledge.