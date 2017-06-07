Motorcyclist injured after head-on collision in Linn County

A motorcyclist is injured after a head-on collision. It happened at Ely and Hooser Creek Roads in Linn County.

Deputies say 55-year-old Khristeen Burr, of Cedar Rapids, crossed the center line and hit a car, sending her into the ditch. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but did not suffer serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt. Burr was cited for the crash.