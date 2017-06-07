Motorcyclist injured after head-on collision in Linn County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Motorcyclist injured after head-on collision in Linn County

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect

A motorcyclist is injured after a head-on collision.  It happened at Ely and Hooser Creek Roads in Linn  County.  

Deputies say 55-year-old Khristeen Burr, of Cedar Rapids, crossed the center line and hit a car, sending her into the ditch.  She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but did not suffer serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt.  Burr was cited for the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.