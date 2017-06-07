Iowa construction worker OK after being thrown from equipment in crash

A construction worker escapes with minor injuries after a crash in a work zone. Crews were working on Interstate 35 northbound near mile marker 207 in Worth County.

Troopers say 60-year-old Dan McFadden suffered some kind of medical issue, lost control of his van and hit a construction vehicle with workers on board. One worker, 27-year-old Isaak Cervantesm, of Denison, was thrown from the equipment.

He suffered minor injuries in the crash.