Iowa construction worker OK after being thrown from equipment in crash

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WORTH COUNTY (KWWL) -

A construction worker escapes with minor injuries after a crash in a work zone.  Crews were working on Interstate 35 northbound near mile marker 207 in Worth County.

Troopers say 60-year-old Dan McFadden suffered some kind of medical issue, lost control of his van and hit a construction vehicle with workers on board.  One worker, 27-year-old Isaak Cervantesm, of Denison, was thrown from the equipment.  

He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

