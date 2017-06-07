One injured after rear-ending semi truck near Oran - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One injured after rear-ending semi truck near Oran

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

One person is hurt after a crash involving a semi truck.  It happened near the intersection of Hwy 3 and Y Avenue, just north of Oran.

Deputies say 58-year-old Vicki Levendusky, of Oelwein, rear-ended a semi driven by 31-year-old Jacob Stamp, of Oelwein.  Levendusky was taken to the hospital for treatment.  Her car is also a total loss.

Stamp was not hurt in the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.