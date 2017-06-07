One injured after rear-ending semi truck near Oran

One person is hurt after a crash involving a semi truck. It happened near the intersection of Hwy 3 and Y Avenue, just north of Oran.

Deputies say 58-year-old Vicki Levendusky, of Oelwein, rear-ended a semi driven by 31-year-old Jacob Stamp, of Oelwein. Levendusky was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her car is also a total loss.

Stamp was not hurt in the crash.