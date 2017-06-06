Liberty Park Neighborhood Association founder Chris Shimp to run for Waterloo City Council

Waterloo resident and active community member Chris Shimp announces he's running for the Waterloo City Council's Ward 5 seat.

Shimp is the founder and president of Liberty Park Neighborhood Association and serves as chairman of the Waterloo Board of Adjustment. He was also a chairman on last year's My Waterloo Days festival.

While announcing his candidacy on Tuesday, Shimp says the city needs "fresh young leadership" and he's "up for the challenge." He says his campaign will on public safety in Waterloo -- including adding to the city's police force and calling for TIF funds for public cameras downtown. Shimp also says a positive image for Waterloo and maintaining infrastructure are priorities motivating him to run for city council.

More information on Shimp's run for city council can be found on his campaign's Facebook page.

Councilman Ron Welper currently represents Waterloo's fifth ward. His term runs through the end of the year. He's served in the role since 2001 and is currently in his fourth term on the council.