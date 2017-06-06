Man accused of taking pictures up woman's skirt in Cedar Falls T - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man accused of taking pictures up woman's skirt in Cedar Falls Target

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The Cedar Falls Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for help in identifying a man caught on camera taking pictures up a woman's skirt while she shopped at a department store in Cedar Falls.

The victim says the man pretended to shop in the same aisle behind her in Target when he repeatedly used his phone to take pictures up her skirt. Police say the suspect quickly left the store after accidentally making contact with the victim while taking the pictures.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers says the victim agreed to release the video in order to make other women aware of the suspect and of similar crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477) -- they say a cash reward could be available in the case.

