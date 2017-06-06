West's Sydney McFarland awarded Shelly Brown scholarship

West Waterloo softball player, Sydney McFarland, is the winner of the 10th annual Shelly Brown Memorial Scholarship.

McFarland received the $1,000 scholarship Tuesday night at the West High-Cedar Falls softball doubleheader at the West High softball field.

It's the 10th year for the annual scholarship, named in honor and memory of West High grad, Shelly Brown. whom went on to become an educator in the Waterloo Community School District for 18-years, mainly as a first grade teacher at Black Hawk Elementary School.

Shelly lost her battle with breast cancer February19, 2008. Her family established the annual scholarship later that year. It is awarded annually to a deserving West High softball player.

Shelly graduated from West in 1985, and was a star pitcher for the West High Wahawks. The family wanted to give leave a legacy in her honor, as a way for the longtime teacher to give back to her community.

In the photograph, Sydney is pictured with Shelly's son, Josh Wilson, a 2006 West High graduate.

This fall, Sydney will begin her college studies at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, and plans to become an Iowa teacher.