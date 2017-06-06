Fire crews say children playing with matches start Cedar Rapids house fire

Firefighters battle flames inside a house in Cedar Rapids.

Fire crews say the fire was contained to the second floor of the home in the 6800 block of Council Street Northeast, but smoke damage was done throughout the second floor and water damage reached the first floor and basement. They also say the fire was started by a 4-year-old and 6-year-old playing with a lighter. Fire crews say the children lit paper on fire underneath a mattress in their bedroom, with the fire igniting from there.

No one was hurt in the small fire.