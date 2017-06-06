No foul play suspected in case of missing Coralville man

The search continues for a missing Iowa man.

Michael Graham's family says he sent them text messages about being tied up and forced into the trunk of his car while at work on Monday.

North Liberty Police say they do not suspect any foul play in his disappearance.

The 37-year-old is from Coralville and KWWL has confirmed he works as an agent at Farm Bureau Financial Services in North Liberty.

It's a job Graham started in April according to the company.

Police tracked down the phone of the father of four to Keokuk County about 46 miles SW of his work place in North Liberty where he is believed to have been taken.

The phone was tracked around 1 p.m. Monday.

Graham drives a black 4-door Volkswagen Jetta.

His wife Jill took to Facebook to get the word out that he is missing in a post that has already been shared more than 90,000 times by people all over the country.

The police department is asking anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts contact their local law enforcement agency or call the Johnson County Communications Center at 319-356-6800.

Farm Bureau Financial Services, Michael's employer sent us the following statement today:

“Our thoughts are with Michael’s family right now. Like everyone else, we hope authorities find him soon and that he’s safe.”