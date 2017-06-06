Iowa Hawkeye Football season opener against Wyoming has time set.

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The University of Iowa will host Wyoming at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the contest being televised to a national audience on BTN. The announcement was made today by BTN and the Big Ten Conference.

The Hawkeyes will open the season with early start times in their first two games. It was previously announced that the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa State the following week would also start at 11 a.m. That contest will be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2.

Iowa’s final non-conference game against North Texas, set for Sept. 16 in Kinnick Stadium, will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. Iowa’s Homecoming contest, Oct. 7 vs. Illinois, will start at 11 a.m., with the network designation still to be determined.

Iowa’s annual Black Friday contest at Nebraska (Nov. 24) will air on FS1, with a 3 p.m. (CT) start time.

Prime time games for the remainder of the season, beginning with week four, will be announced no later than 12 days prior to the game date, per the new media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.