Iowa Hawkeye Football season opener against Wyoming has time set - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Hawkeye Football season opener against Wyoming has time set.

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

The University of Iowa will host Wyoming at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the contest being televised to a national audience on BTN.  The announcement was made today by BTN and the Big Ten Conference.

The Hawkeyes will open the season with early start times in their first two games.  It was previously announced that the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa State the following week would also start at 11 a.m.  That contest will be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2.

Iowa’s final non-conference game against North Texas, set for Sept. 16 in Kinnick Stadium, will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.  Iowa’s Homecoming contest, Oct. 7 vs. Illinois, will start at 11 a.m., with the network designation still to be determined.

Iowa’s annual Black Friday contest at Nebraska (Nov. 24) will air on FS1, with a 3 p.m. (CT) start time.

Prime time games for the remainder of the season, beginning with week four, will be announced no later than 12 days prior to the game date, per the new media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeye Football season opener against Wyoming has time set.

    Iowa Hawkeye Football season opener against Wyoming has time set.

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:35:29 GMT

    The University of Iowa will host Wyoming at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the contest being televised to a national audience on BTN.  The announcement was made today by BTN and the Big Ten Conference.

    More >>

    The University of Iowa will host Wyoming at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the contest being televised to a national audience on BTN.  The announcement was made today by BTN and the Big Ten Conference.

    More >>

  • UNI's Brandon Carnes earns Track Honor

    UNI's Brandon Carnes earns Track Honor

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:30:57 GMT

    The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named UNI’s Brandon Carnes the Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year.   Carnes will compete in the 100-meter dash

    More >>

    The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named UNI’s Brandon Carnes the Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year.   Carnes will compete in the 100-meter dash

    More >>

  • Iowa Baseball will represent the USA in World University Games

    Iowa Baseball will represent the USA in World University Games

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:27:35 GMT

    The University of Iowa baseball team will represent Team USA as the National Team in the World University Games and it will open pool play against Mexico on Aug. 20, the International University Sport Federation announced Tuesday.

    More >>

    The University of Iowa baseball team will represent Team USA as the National Team in the World University Games and it will open pool play against Mexico on Aug. 20, the International University Sport Federation announced Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.