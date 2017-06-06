Federal search at mayor's house raises questions

Sheriff deputies in Fayette County searched the home of an Eastern Iowa mayor as part of a federal search warrant Tuesday morning. Authorities are not revealing what they were searching for, saying it is part of a "lengthy multi-agency investigation."

The Fayette County Sheriff's office along with local, state, and federal agents searched the home on the 200 block of Cass St. in Westgate, early Tuesday.

According to neighbors and the County accessor's page, the home belongs to Mayor Gene Rubendall.

The Fayette County Sheriff says the warrant is a result of a lengthy multi-agency investigation involving local, state, and federal agencies.

However, authorities are remaining tight-lipped, not detailing what exactly they were searching for.

The search came as a shock to many in Westgate, who know Gene as a neighbor and their mayor.

"He is a wonderful, wonderful person and a great mayor," said Christine Leonard-Stumme.

"Real good guy, kind of surprising to see that this morning," said Matt Hunt.

Neighbors say authorities blocked the street for a search that lasted a few hours.

"The street was blocked off and sheriffs and a couple of trailers there-they had two trailers there," said Hunt.

According to witnesses, the Fayette County Sheriff was also parked outside City Hall Tuesday morning.

"This is an ongoing federal case, and no further information or details will be released at this time," said Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher.

Although revealing very few details, Sheriff Fisher says there is no immediate danger to public safety.