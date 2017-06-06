UNI's Brandon Carnes earns Track Honor

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named UNI’s Brandon Carnes the Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year.



Carnes will compete in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships set for June 7-10 in Eugene, Oregon.



Carnes, a senior from Bradenton, Florida, is ranked fifth nationally in the 100 meters with a time of 9.97. He is also ranked 12th nationally in the 200 meters with a time of 20.25. Carnes will only contest the 100 at NCAAs.



Carnes wrapped up his collegiate career with 16 MVC titles. He never lost to a conference competitor in the 100-meter or 200-meter dashes. He holds the conference and school records in the indoor 60-meter, outdoor 100-meter and outdoor 200-meter dashes.



The semifinals of the 100-meter dash will be shown on ESPN2 and start at 7:46 p.m. CT June 7.



RC Reply all