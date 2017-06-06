UNI's Brandon Carnes earns Track Honor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI's Brandon Carnes earns Track Honor

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named UNI’s Brandon Carnes the Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year.
 
Carnes will compete in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships set for June 7-10 in Eugene, Oregon.
 
Carnes, a senior from Bradenton, Florida, is ranked fifth nationally in the 100 meters with a time of 9.97. He is also ranked 12th nationally in the 200 meters with a time of 20.25. Carnes will only contest the 100 at NCAAs.
 
Carnes wrapped up his collegiate career with 16 MVC titles. He never lost to a conference competitor in the 100-meter or 200-meter dashes. He holds the conference and school records in the indoor 60-meter, outdoor 100-meter and outdoor 200-meter dashes.

The semifinals of the 100-meter dash will be shown on ESPN2 and start at 7:46 p.m. CT June 7.
 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeye Football season opener against Wyoming has time set.

    Iowa Hawkeye Football season opener against Wyoming has time set.

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:35:29 GMT

    The University of Iowa will host Wyoming at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the contest being televised to a national audience on BTN.  The announcement was made today by BTN and the Big Ten Conference.

    More >>

    The University of Iowa will host Wyoming at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 2, with the contest being televised to a national audience on BTN.  The announcement was made today by BTN and the Big Ten Conference.

    More >>

  • UNI's Brandon Carnes earns Track Honor

    UNI's Brandon Carnes earns Track Honor

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:30:57 GMT

    The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named UNI’s Brandon Carnes the Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year.   Carnes will compete in the 100-meter dash

    More >>

    The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named UNI’s Brandon Carnes the Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year.   Carnes will compete in the 100-meter dash

    More >>

  • Iowa Baseball will represent the USA in World University Games

    Iowa Baseball will represent the USA in World University Games

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:27:35 GMT

    The University of Iowa baseball team will represent Team USA as the National Team in the World University Games and it will open pool play against Mexico on Aug. 20, the International University Sport Federation announced Tuesday.

    More >>

    The University of Iowa baseball team will represent Team USA as the National Team in the World University Games and it will open pool play against Mexico on Aug. 20, the International University Sport Federation announced Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.