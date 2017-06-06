Iowa Baseball will represent the USA in World University Games - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Baseball will represent the USA in World University Games

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The University of Iowa baseball team will represent Team USA as the National Team in the World University Games and it will open pool play against Mexico on Aug. 20, the International University Sport Federation announced Tuesday.

 

The Hawkeyes will compete in Pool B from Aug. 20-29 in Taipei, Taiwan, along with Mexico, Russia, and Japan.  Pool A will consist of Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Czech Republic, and France.

 

Iowa opens play against Mexico on Aug. 20.  Following a day off, the Hawkeyes will face Russia on Aug. 22, and Japan on Aug. 23.  The Super Round and Consolation Rounds will be held Aug. 25-26, semifinals and consolation rounds Aug. 27-28, and the bronze and gold final on Aug. 29.

 

Games will be held at Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium (10,000) and New Taipei City Xinzhuan Baseball Stadium (12,500).

 

American (and Hawkeye) fans hoping to watch the games live will have to manage the 13-hour time difference between the Central Standard Time Zone and Taipei. The opening ceremony will begin at 6 a.m. (CT), Saturday, Aug. 19 with the closing ceremony taking place at 6:30 a.m. (CT), Wednesday, Aug. 30.

 

For more information about the 2017 Summer Universiade and a complete schedule of events, visit usateam.org.

 

Aug. 20

10:30 a.m. -- France vs. Taipei

6:30 p.m. - USA vs. Mexico (Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium) - 5:30 a.m. (CT)

10:30 a.m. - Russia vs. Japan

6:30 p.m. - Korea vs. Czech Republic

 

Aug. 22

10:30 a.m. - France vs. Korea

6:30 p.m. - Taipei vs. Czech Republic

10:30 a.m. - Japan vs. Mexico

6:30 p.m. - Russia vs. USA (New Taipei City Xinzhuan Baseball Stadium) -- 5:30 a.m. (CT)

 

Aug. 23

10:30 a.m. - Japan vs. USA (Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium) -- 9:30 p.m. (CT)

6:30 p.m. - Taipei vs. Korea

10:30 a.m. - Czech Republic vs. France

6:30 p.m. - Mexico vs. Russia

 

Aug. 25-26 -- Super Round/Consolation Round

Aug. 27-28 -- Semifinals/Super Round/Finals/Consolation Round

Aug. 29 - Bronze Final/Gold Final

 

 

 

