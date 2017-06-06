Grassley praises US-Mexico sugar trade agreement - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grassley praises US-Mexico sugar trade agreement

Posted: Updated:

Iowa U.S. Senator Charles Grassley Tuesday praised the deal reached in principal between the United States and Mexico on sugar trade.

The agreement is seen as a major step in averting a potential trade war.

Grassley, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, says, “This is great news for U.S. jobs, industry and agriculture. Avoiding a trade war will benefit everyone, and I’m glad that this years-long dispute is finally reaching its end. Getting a better and fairer deal for Americans while avoiding retaliatory actions by foreign governments is no easy task. Secretary Ross did an impressive job balancing all the interests in this dispute. This agreement bodes well for prospects that NAFTA can be renegotiated successfully.”

In a May 2, 2017, letter, Grassley urged the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce to ensure that any consequences of the multi-year U.S.-Mexico sugar dispute be contained to those directly involved in the dispute and not affect other U.S. trade interests, such as corn or high fructose corn syrup. The agreement in principle reached today successfully avoids any negative impact on the $500 million in annual U.S. corn sweetener exports to Mexico and the thousands of jobs it supports.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.