Iowa men charged for cutting down, selling trees

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau says two men have been charged for cutting down trees and then selling them.

Bradley Hagerman, of Pisgah, and Eric Freihage, of Council Bluffs, are both facing felony charges for cutting down and selling nine Walnut trees from a state-owned park, according to the Iowa DNR. They're accused of taking the trees from Loess Hills State Forest in Harrison County in January. The men allegedly sold the trees for a combined profit of more than $4,000.

Both turned themselves into authorities and have since bonded out.