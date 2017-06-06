Man arrested, accused of stealing from child at Chuck E. Cheese's

Video surveillance helps catch a man accused of stealing from a child at Chuck E. Cheese's last month.

23-year-old Deonte Jordan Dupree Jenkins has been arrested. He is facing third-degree robbery charges.

Reports say Jenkins allegedly swiped a child's gift bag with $85 inside. Cedar Falls Police say employees then approached him, so he gave the money to them and tried taking off. The 11-year-old's mother tried stopping Jenkins until police arrived, but he allegedly pushed her into a wall and left.

Cedar Falls Police say they received numerous tips after sharing a photo from surveillance footage. Jenkins was identified after witnesses identified him in a photo lineup.

*********

Cedar Falls Police are asking for your help identifying a man who allegedly stole from a child at Chuck E. Cheese's.

This happened earlier this month on a Sunday afternoon.

Police say the 11-year-old put down his bag filled with cash while playing a game, when a man allegedly swiped it. The boy's mother says the man pushed her when she tried stopping him from leaving. The mother told KWWL the man injured her shoulder.

The pictures are from surveillance footage.

The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page says a cash reward is available.