Fraud charge dismissed against ex-administrative law judge

A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months.More >>
Dubuque Police are warning people to steer clear of the area near Dodge & Locust Streets due to a serious accident.More >>
Iowa has settled a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 5-year-old boy killed by a teenager while in the same foster care home.More >>
Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroyed the structure and spread to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.More >>