Fire crews respond to odor in Clarion Hotel

Firefighters were called to the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center at 525 33rd Avenue SW this afternoon for an odor in the lobby of the hotel that was making people feel ill and cough.

Firefighters remain at the scene with members of the Department’s Hazardous Materials team attempting to identify the source of the odor. Several guests were asked to leave the inside of the hotel and wait in the parking lot as firefighters walked each floor of the hotel and used gas monitors to attempt to identify any hazardous substances.

At this time, no hazardous substances have been found.

People have been allowed to go back inside after approximately 90 minutes, however firefighters are continuing to monitor the situation to see if the source of the odor can still be located. The hotel has been ventilated so the odor is no longer prominent. Nothing hazardous has been located.

No one was injured.