Serious crash blocking traffic in Dubuque

Dubuque in Pursuit, Jared Underwood Dubuque in Pursuit, Jared Underwood
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -
Dubuque Police are warning people to steer clear of the area near Dodge & Locust Streets due to a serious accident.
They save several lanes of traffic are closed indefinitely.
A photo from KWWL coverage partner Dubuque in Pursuit shows a car which appears to have rolled over and crashed into a light pole. 
