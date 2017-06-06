"I'm keeping an eye on it;" man mows lawn with tornado in distan - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"I'm keeping an eye on it;" man mows lawn with tornado in distance

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A photo is going viral on social media. A man is seen mowing the lawn in Canada with a twister in the distance behind him. 

The man told his wife he's, "keeping an eye on it." His wife says the tornado was actually not as close as it looks, and says there was no sign they were in any danger.

She says next time, her husband better get inside faster. 

