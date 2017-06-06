Woman taken to hospital after Dubuque apartment fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman taken to hospital after Dubuque apartment fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

An apartment fire broke out in Dubuque along Hillcrest Road.

A woman was taken to the hospital following the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished. 


Photo Credit: Telegraph Herald 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • Update: Garage fire damages home

    Garage fire destroys home

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:06:24 GMT

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroying the structure and spreading to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroyed the structure and spread to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.