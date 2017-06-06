Bill Cosby arrives at courthouse for 2nd day of trial - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bill Cosby arrives at courthouse for 2nd day of trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the second day of his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old Cosby is on trial on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman more than a decade ago.

Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County courthouse Tuesday with his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt.

A judge is expected to decide Tuesday if the mother of one of his accusers can testify.

Kelly Johnson told jurors Monday that she told her mother after Cosby abused her in 1996 when she worked for his agent.

She said she feared speaking out at the time because Cosby was "the biggest celebrity in the world."

Cosby's lawyers questioned her credibility.

