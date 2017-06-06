Aldi's $8 Rosé named one of the best wines in the world

Great news for those who love good wine and a good deal.

An $8 rosé from Aldi was ranked as one of the best in the world at the International Wine Challenge, known as the "Oscars" of wine.

The Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rosé 2016 was named the IWC’s Great Value Rosé under £8 (roughly $10.33), and even won a silver medal in the main competition as well.

A panel of judges gave the wine top honors after two weeks of blind taste testing, noting that it tastes of “ripe summer stone fruits with generous acid palate and crisp bright finish.”

The Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rosé 2016 is not available in the U.S., though an Aldi spokesperson told the "Today" show that another version by the same name will be available in the US for $8.99 while supplies last.

If you can’t find it at your local Aldi, or if rose isn’t your blend, the company also has a handy list of their other wines that have won various awards and recognition around the world.