Hungry woman fights McDonald's employee in Des Moines - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hungry woman fights McDonald's employee in Des Moines

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

An enraged customer at a Mcdonald's restaurant in Iowa fought with employees because she said it was taking too long to get her order and it was all caught on video. A person at the drive-thru window in Des Moines shot the incident on their phone. Police say the woman was with two other men who had ordered chicken sandwiches and when the food didn't come fast enough, they wanted their food or money back. When the manager gave her a sandwich, she threw it in her face. Witnesses say they were intoxicated when they came into the restaurant. Police say they're still searching for the woman.
 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • Update: Garage fire damages home

    Garage fire destroys home

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:06:24 GMT

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroying the structure and spreading to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroyed the structure and spread to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.