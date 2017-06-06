"We must not forget," Iowa veterans honoring D-Day 73 years late - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"We must not forget," Iowa veterans honoring D-Day 73 years later

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
VINTON (KWWL) -

Veterans will remember the 73rd anniversary of D-Day today.

It was a major turning point towards freeing Europe from Nazi control.

It was also the day thousands of soldiers stormed the Normandy beaches, sacrificing themselves.

KWWL caught up with Vinton veteran, Mark McAvan, who says his unit, the 20th Engineers Battalion, were some of the first soldiers on the Normandy beaches during the D-Day invasion.

He says the 20th  Engineers Battalion had around 12 hundred men in it. One thousand of them never made it home. 

Their job was to try to clear the beach of obstacles, such as mines or wires, before bigger machines made it there. 

McAvan says he not there on D-Day. He joined the 20th Engineers Battalion years later. 

But, many people don't know about the 20th Engineers and what they had to go through on this day 73 years ago. 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • Update: Garage fire damages home

    Garage fire destroys home

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:06:24 GMT

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroying the structure and spreading to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroyed the structure and spread to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.