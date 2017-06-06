Police looking for missing Coralville man, claims to be forced into trunk of car

Police are asking for help finding a missing man. According to family members, 37-year-old Michael Graham, of Coralville, sent texts saying he was being tied up and forced into the trunk of his car while working at 7 Hawkeye Dr. in North Liberty.

Police say his phone was last tracked to the intersection of Keokuk-Washington Road and 265th Street near Keota, when he was apparently sending the texts.

Graham is a white man, 5'7", 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His car is a black four-door 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with an Iowa license plate reading ELL 592.

If you have any information contact police or the Johnson County Communications Center at 319-356-6800.