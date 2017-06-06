Police looking for missing Coralville man, claims to be forced i - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police looking for missing Coralville man, claims to be forced into trunk of car

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
NORTH LIBERTY (KWWL) -

Police are asking for help finding a missing man.  According to family members, 37-year-old Michael Graham, of Coralville, sent texts saying he was being tied up and forced into the trunk of his car while working at 7 Hawkeye Dr. in North Liberty.

Police say his phone was last tracked to the intersection of Keokuk-Washington Road and 265th Street near Keota, when he was apparently sending the texts.

Graham is a white man, 5'7", 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.  His car is a black four-door 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with an Iowa license plate reading ELL 592.

If you have any information contact police or the Johnson County Communications Center at 319-356-6800.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • Update: Garage fire damages home

    Garage fire destroys home

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:06:24 GMT

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroying the structure and spreading to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroyed the structure and spread to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.