Seeing blue: Luther College to install blue turf on football field

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DECORAH (KWWL) -

When Norse fans head to Carlson Stadium this fall for football, things are sure to look a lot different.

That's because Luther College has announced their replacing their green football field with blue turf.

You read that right: blue turf.

"Being where we're at, located where we're at, we just thought it would be something bold, something fun, something that no one else in the Midwest really has," said Renae Hartl, director of athletics for Luther.

The $1.7 million project is being completely funded by donations. Installation is set to start later this week.

"We're the only school in the Iowa Conference that didn't have turf, so we're catching up that way. But we didn't want to just catch up, we wanted to do something a little bit different," said Aaron Hafner, Luther's head football coach.

Hartl says the prospect of blue turf has energized many surrounding the school.

"I think that since we released it on Wednesday, there's been a ton of excitement, not just from local media, and the recruits that Aaron is talking about and just the campus," she said.

Hafner says the turf is already making a difference, not only in his locker room, but on the recruiting trail as well.

"Anytime you can do something new in your program that's a little different than most people have, for 17-18 year old kids, and for our 20-22 year old kids, it's super exciting, so they're really looking forward to it," he said.

The turf will improve player safety as well, Hartl said. She also said it'll help mitigate damage from any flooding, like they saw in both 2008 and last summer.

To watch progress in real time, visit https://www.luther.edu/valley-cam/.

