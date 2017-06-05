Denver Girls Soccer team beats Columbus 3-2 in OT to advance to State

The sixth ranked Denver Girls Soccer team beat Waterloo Columbus 3-2 in overtime to advance to the 1 A State Soccer Tournament...

Columbus scored first on a goal by freshman Emily Surma...but the Cyclones countered with two goals to lead 2-1 at intermission.

The Sailors scored the only second period goal by Ana Ortiz to send the game to overtime. And in the extra period... Denver Freshman Hailey Knoll nets the game winner to send the Cyclones to state.