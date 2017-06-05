Denver Girls Soccer team beats Columbus 3-2 in OT to advance to - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Denver Girls Soccer team beats Columbus 3-2 in OT to advance to State

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The sixth ranked Denver Girls Soccer team beat Waterloo Columbus 3-2 in overtime to advance to the 1 A State Soccer Tournament...

Columbus scored first on a goal by freshman Emily Surma...but the Cyclones countered with two goals to lead 2-1 at intermission.

The Sailors scored the only second period goal by Ana Ortiz to send the game to overtime. And in the extra period... Denver Freshman Hailey Knoll nets the game winner to send the Cyclones to state.

  • Union Girls soccer rolls to 2A State Tournament with 9-2 win over Marion

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:21:10 GMT
    The Union Girls Soccer got five goals from the state's top scorer Courtney Powell as the Knights blitz Marion 9-2 to advance to 2A State Tournament. Powell leads the state in scoring with 71 goals.  Union advances to its sixth state appearance in nine years.  Union will play Waverly-Shell Rock in a first round game on Thursday. More >>
  • Iowa drops heartbreaker to Houston late, exits tournament

    Iowa drops heartbreaker to Houston late, exits tournament

    Monday, June 5 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 04:51:34 GMT

    Iowa gave up a pair of runs in the top of the ninth that would make the difference as the Hawkeyes fell 7-5 to Houston in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament. 

  • Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

    Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-06-04 14:11:40 GMT

    Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night.

