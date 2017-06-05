Union Girls soccer rolls to 2A State Tournament with 9-2 win ove - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Union Girls soccer rolls to 2A State Tournament with 9-2 win over Marion

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Union Girls Soccer got five goals from the state's top scorer Courtney Powell as the Knights blitz Marion 9-2 to advance to 2A State Tournament.

Powell leads the state in scoring with 71 goals.  Union advances to its sixth state appearance in nine years.  Union will play Waverly-Shell Rock in a first round game on Thursday.

