BRIGHT LIGHTS: My Waterloo Days begins Wednesday

BRIGHT LIGHTS is the theme for the 2017 edition of My Waterloo Days, which starts Wednesday, June 7. Here is a link to the complete 5-day event.

My Waterloo Days organizers say this years festival features new events and new venues, with a fresh, new approach to the long-running My Waterloo Days family friendly tradition in Waterloo.

The MWD Parade will highlight the 5-day event, and will be televised on Medicom 22.