BRIGHT LIGHTS: My Waterloo Days begins today

BRIGHT LIGHTS is the theme for the 2017 edition of My Waterloo Days, which starts Wednesday, June 7. Here is a link to the complete 5-day event:

http://www.mywaterloodays.org/

You can also visit the My Waterloo Days Facebook page

My Waterloo Days organizers say this years festival features new events and new venues, with a fresh, new approach to the long-running My Waterloo Days family friendly tradition in Waterloo.

The MWD Parade will highlight the 5-day event, and will be televised on Medicom 22.

Here is a schedule of the events:

WEDNESDAY

6:35PM - WATERLOO BUCKS GAME (RIVERFRONT STADIUM)

THURSDAY

6PM - LOUD BIKES / BRIGHT LIGHTS (E. 4TH STREET)

8PM - MOVIES ON THE CEDAR (AMPHITHEATER)

FRIDAY

11AM - 6PM - PEOPLE IN THE PARK (LINCOLN PARK)

6:30PM - 8PM - MY WATERLOO DAYS PARADE

7:30PM - 11PM - PEOPLE IN THE PARK (LINCOLN PARK)

SATURDAY

8AM - 5K WALK/RUN (DOWNTOWN COURSE)

9AM - 7PM - BUBBLE SOCCER (CEDAR VALLEY SPORTSPLEX)

9AM - 6PM - SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT (HOING-RICE)

10AM - NOON - KIDS BIKE RACES (CEDAR STREET)

NOON - 9PM - MUSIC ON THE CEDAR (AMPHITHEATER)

NOON - 11:30PM - PEOPLE IN THE PARK (LINCOLN PARK)

NOON - 6PM - MY FUNKY WATERLOO DAYS (LINCOLN PARK)

9PM - 9:30PM - LIGHTED BOAT PARADE (AMPHITHEATER)

9:30PM - BALLOON "GLOW SHOW" (LINCOLN PARK)

10PM - 10:30PM - FIREWORK DISPLAY (AMPHITHEATER)

SUNDAY