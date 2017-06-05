Woman taken to hospital after Dubuque apartment fire

Dubuque fire crews say they were called to a fire in an apartment building tonight.

The fire happened in the upper-level of a four-plex in the 3600 block of Hillcrest Road, according to officials. The call for the fire came in around 6:10 p.m.

One woman was taken to the hospital following the fire. Her identity has not been released tonight.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

