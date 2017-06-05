Two arrested after fleeing burglary and possessing 40 pounds of marijuana

Iowa City police arrested two people fleeing a burglary that led them on a short chase before crashing where they found them with 40 pounds of marijuana on Sunday night.

According to criminal complaints, Benjamin Brewer, 29, of Cedar Rapids, and Nola Chounlamany, 23, of Burnsville, Minn., were both arrested Sunday.

Police attempted to stop Brewer who was driving a dark blue dodge pickup. They say he failed to stop at a stop sign and was traveling at a high speed and that he cut through an apartment parking lot when a person who had been laying in the bed of the truck was ejected from it.

Brewer attempted to head north on S. Johnson St. when he blew another stop sign before crashing into a yard.

A witness said he was outside of his apartment across the street when it happened.

"I heard a loud noise and popped my head up and looked around. I then saw a truck coming up from this direction behind me. It popped up on the curb and drove right up on the sidewalk," Parker Bolte said.

He said afterward he watched two men get out of the truck and flee and that only Brewer was caught by police.

"The bumper was cracked. The grill was basically shattered and the license plate was peeled down like a tin can from the top," Bolte said.

Documents state that Brewer was struck by another car before he got away but make no mention of a third suspect.

Alexis Oakley said she and a friend were driving to dinner when he ran in front of her car. She said he tried to jump it and slammed into the windshield, smashing it before he tried to get up again when police tackled and arrested him.

After both Brewer and Chounlamany were taken into custody, 40 pounds of marijuana was found by police.

"They unloaded at least three duffel bags that I saw, maybe more, I'm not sure but they were sniffing around. They had a dog come out and inspect the truck," Bolte said.

Police also said they found a meth pipe on Brewer when they arrested him.

Brewer was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, a controlled substance violation, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Chounlamany was also charged with a controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.