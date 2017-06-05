Car overturns during crash in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car overturns during crash in Waterloo

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A collision results with a car crashing onto its top in Waterloo.

The crash happened near the intersection of West 4th Street and West Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo, according to our crew at the scene.

A picture from the scene shows what appears to be a Dodge Durango on its top. At this time, there's no information about any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online for breaking details as they are made available.

