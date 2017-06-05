Tractorcade rolls in through Dyersville - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tractorcade rolls in through Dyersville

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tractorcade 2014 Tractorcade 2014
DYERSVILLE (KWWL) -

The WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade starts this weekend in Dyersville. 

Hundreds of tractors are expected to ride through the area. 

Police say traffic will be impacted. 

Allow for extra time and consider alternative routes when driving through the city during the event days, which are Sunday June 11 - Wednesday June 14. 

Information on the event and routes can be found at: www.cityofdyersville.com

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • Garage fire damages home

    Garage fire destroys home

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:35:17 GMT

    The homeowner tried to put the fire out, but by the time crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

    The homeowner tried to put the fire out, but by the time crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.